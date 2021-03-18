Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 39,039 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,039 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $54.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

