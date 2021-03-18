Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 41,294 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Corning worth $25,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Corning by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,848,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,553,000 after acquiring an additional 361,436 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of GLW opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 206.55, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

