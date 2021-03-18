Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 51,506 Shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,506 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.48% of Cosan worth $21,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CZZ opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. Cosan Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

