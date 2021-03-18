Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $5.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,908. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

