Northcoast Research Comments on WisdomTree Investments, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

