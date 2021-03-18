Northern Trust Corp Buys 138,317 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $94,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

COG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,032 shares of company stock worth $1,064,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

