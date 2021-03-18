Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,805 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Vale worth $88,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vale by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 76,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vale by 691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 337,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of VALE opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

