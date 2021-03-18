Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,848 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.67% of Elanco Animal Health worth $97,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.58, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.