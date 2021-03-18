Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.66% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $95,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 277.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,727.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,732 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

