Northern Trust Corp Has $89.53 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.37% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $89,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCEP opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

