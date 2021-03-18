Northern Trust Corp Has $90.09 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,548 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.95% of TEGNA worth $90,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TEGNA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TEGNA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $19.80 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Huber Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

