Northern Trust Corp Has $90.59 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 239.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 3.90% of Kontoor Brands worth $90,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $53.42.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

