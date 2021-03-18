Northern Trust Corp Has $95.90 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.45% of Kilroy Realty worth $95,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.71. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

