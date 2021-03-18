Northern Trust Corp Has $96.52 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 308,429 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $96,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.36.

HZNP opened at $91.13 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

