Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.64% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $96,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,424,000 after buying an additional 842,211 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 380,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,084,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 69,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $145.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day moving average of $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.60 and a twelve month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

