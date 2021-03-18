Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $89,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

CNI stock opened at $118.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $118.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.32.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

