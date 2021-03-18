Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,056 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.53% of DISH Network worth $89,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $39.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

