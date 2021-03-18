Northern Trust Corp Purchases 20,627 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.65% of GoDaddy worth $91,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $283,260.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,032.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 7,202 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $595,173.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,927 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,167.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,235 shares of company stock worth $8,481,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.