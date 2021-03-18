Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461,208 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,351 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of BHP Group worth $95,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $71.55 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $2.02 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.