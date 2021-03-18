Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,393,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.61% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $93,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,779,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 256,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

