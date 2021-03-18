Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 3.18% of GATX worth $92,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $418,484.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,980.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $95.57 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $101.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GATX. Cowen boosted their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

