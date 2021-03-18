Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,964 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.52% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $94,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

