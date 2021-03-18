Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,622 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of Graco worth $96,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Graco by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Graco by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.