Northern Trust Corp Sells 146,279 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 146,279 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Enbridge worth $93,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Enbridge stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

