Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,391 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,391 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.25% of Terreno Realty worth $89,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 125.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

