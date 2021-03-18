Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,350 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.55% of Tetra Tech worth $97,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

