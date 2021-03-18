Northern Trust Corp Sells 293,938 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,271,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 293,938 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Total worth $95,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Total by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Total by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Total by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Total by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $48.93 on Thursday. Total Se has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Total’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

