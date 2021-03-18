Northern Trust Corp Sells 55,987 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,987 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $93,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $7,228,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of JLL opened at $179.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $186.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

