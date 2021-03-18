Northern Trust Corp Sells 78,724 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.21% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $88,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

