Northern Trust Corp Sells 81,652 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,652 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.39% of Radian Group worth $92,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth about $44,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,896,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,766,000 after buying an additional 2,070,384 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 871.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,573,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,982,000 after buying an additional 1,411,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,915,000 after buying an additional 846,224 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

