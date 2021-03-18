Northern Trust Corp Sells 99,552 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,552 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Pentair worth $95,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Pentair by 11,223.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Pentair by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 214.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,846,000 after purchasing an additional 652,939 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Pentair stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

