Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.66% of Markel worth $93,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,148.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,086.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,026.24. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

