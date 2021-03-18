Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 6,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 22,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF)

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 156 aircraft, whereas 65 owned and 101 leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.