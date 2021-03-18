Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Down 5.1%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 17,487,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 21,145,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.