Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1,457.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

