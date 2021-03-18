Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 2.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

