NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,760 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.55% of NovoCure worth $97,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NovoCure by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in NovoCure by 75.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $145.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.67 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.13.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

