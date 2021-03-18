NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $137.28 and last traded at $137.76. Approximately 705,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 744,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day moving average is $141.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 in the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $43,261,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $5,403,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in NovoCure by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,434,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

