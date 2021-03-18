Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report $345.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.30 million and the lowest is $341.00 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $369.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $5,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

