Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nuance Communications worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.80, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

