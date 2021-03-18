NuBits (USNBT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, NuBits has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a market cap of $3.15 million and $8.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.