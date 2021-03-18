NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.88

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. NULS has a total market cap of $87.53 million and $34.13 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.69 or 0.00448179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00130369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00058468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.65 or 0.00640167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00075547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

Buying and Selling NULS

