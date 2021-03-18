Numeraire (NMR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $131.54 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $283.96 million and approximately $131.54 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $59.40 or 0.00102366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00051251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.31 or 0.00629514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025036 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00034602 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

NMR is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,780,095 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.