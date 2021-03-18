Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares traded down 17.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.85 and last traded at $38.12. 568,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 410,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,930 shares of company stock valued at $360,127.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

