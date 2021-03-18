NuShares (NSR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One NuShares token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $7.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011294 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,854,994,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,527,757,981 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

