NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Down 6.5%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.59 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 558,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 686,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Several research firms have commented on NS. US Capital Advisors cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

