Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster Sells 14,557 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $390,855.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NTNX traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.65. 3,578,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

