Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Trading Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s share price dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 3,589,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 1,752,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Specifically, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 46,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $80,535,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 974.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.