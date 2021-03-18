NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Raised by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.9% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NVDA opened at $525.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $546.74 and a 200 day moving average of $533.32. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

