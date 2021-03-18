nYFI (N0031) Price Reaches $0.13

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One nYFI token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. nYFI has a market cap of $344,517.19 and approximately $29,407.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00455177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00061502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00137502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.37 or 0.00657109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00076143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling nYFI

